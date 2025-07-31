通貨 / SNV
SNV: Synovus Financial Corp
52.16 USD 0.72 (1.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SNVの今日の為替レートは、1.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.19の安値と52.23の高値で取引されました。
Synovus Financial Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
51.19 52.23
1年のレンジ
35.94 61.06
- 以前の終値
- 51.44
- 始値
- 51.57
- 買値
- 52.16
- 買値
- 52.46
- 安値
- 51.19
- 高値
- 52.23
- 出来高
- 2.604 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.08%
- 1年の変化
- 19.47%
