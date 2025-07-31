クォートセクション
通貨 / SNV
株に戻る

SNV: Synovus Financial Corp

52.16 USD 0.72 (1.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SNVの今日の為替レートは、1.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.19の安値と52.23の高値で取引されました。

Synovus Financial Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SNV News

1日のレンジ
51.19 52.23
1年のレンジ
35.94 61.06
以前の終値
51.44
始値
51.57
買値
52.16
買値
52.46
安値
51.19
高値
52.23
出来高
2.604 K
1日の変化
1.40%
1ヶ月の変化
3.68%
6ヶ月の変化
12.08%
1年の変化
19.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K