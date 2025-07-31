CotationsSections
Devises / SNV
Retour à Actions

SNV: Synovus Financial Corp

50.97 USD 1.19 (2.28%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SNV a changé de -2.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 50.77 et à un maximum de 52.06.

Suivez la dynamique Synovus Financial Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SNV Nouvelles

Range quotidien
50.77 52.06
Range Annuel
35.94 61.06
Clôture Précédente
52.16
Ouverture
52.03
Bid
50.97
Ask
51.27
Plus Bas
50.77
Plus Haut
52.06
Volume
2.388 K
Changement quotidien
-2.28%
Changement Mensuel
1.31%
Changement à 6 Mois
9.52%
Changement Annuel
16.74%
20 septembre, samedi