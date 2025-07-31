Devises / SNV
SNV: Synovus Financial Corp
50.97 USD 1.19 (2.28%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SNV a changé de -2.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 50.77 et à un maximum de 52.06.
Suivez la dynamique Synovus Financial Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
50.77 52.06
Range Annuel
35.94 61.06
- Clôture Précédente
- 52.16
- Ouverture
- 52.03
- Bid
- 50.97
- Ask
- 51.27
- Plus Bas
- 50.77
- Plus Haut
- 52.06
- Volume
- 2.388 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.28%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.31%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 9.52%
- Changement Annuel
- 16.74%
20 septembre, samedi