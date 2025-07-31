Valute / SNV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SNV: Synovus Financial Corp
50.97 USD 1.19 (2.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SNV ha avuto una variazione del -2.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.77 e ad un massimo di 52.06.
Segui le dinamiche di Synovus Financial Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNV News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Why Synovus Financial (SNV) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Transcript
- Regional-bank stocks are hot, and this PNC purchase suggests the rally can continue
- PNC Financial (PNC) Buys Rival FirstBank For $4.1 Billion - TipRanks.com
- Synovus Financial: Series E Preferred Is Locked Into 7.8% Yield Until 2029 (NYSE:SNV)
- Synovus declares quarterly dividends across three stock classes
- First Bancorp stock price target raised to $62 from $53 at KBW
- Pinnacle Financial, Synovus name leadership team to steer combined bank
- Pinnacle and Synovus announce leadership team for merger
- Why Synovus Financial (SNV) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Truist Financial stock rating downgraded by Wells Fargo on growth strategy concerns
- M&As Rise to 4-Year High in July: Here's What it Means for Banks
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Synovus (SNV) Down 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Fifth Third Bancorp Enters Alabama, Strengthens Southeast Presence
- Pinnacle Financial Partners stock price target lowered to $95 by KBW
- Here's Why Synovus Financial (SNV) is a Strong Value Stock
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- Synovus Financial stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- U.S. Bank Stocks Tread Water In July
- Synovus Financial (SNV) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Synovus (SNV) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Pinnacle Financial director Burns buys $15,908 in shares
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.77 52.06
Intervallo Annuale
35.94 61.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.16
- Apertura
- 52.03
- Bid
- 50.97
- Ask
- 51.27
- Minimo
- 50.77
- Massimo
- 52.06
- Volume
- 2.388 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.74%
20 settembre, sabato