货币 / SNV
SNV: Synovus Financial Corp
51.48 USD 0.90 (1.78%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SNV汇率已更改1.78%。当日，交易品种以低点50.50和高点51.79进行交易。
关注Synovus Financial Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
50.50 51.79
年范围
35.94 61.06
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.58
- 开盘价
- 50.50
- 卖价
- 51.48
- 买价
- 51.78
- 最低价
- 50.50
- 最高价
- 51.79
- 交易量
- 598
- 日变化
- 1.78%
- 月变化
- 2.33%
- 6个月变化
- 10.61%
- 年变化
- 17.91%
