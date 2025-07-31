Währungen / SNV
SNV: Synovus Financial Corp
52.16 USD 0.72 (1.40%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SNV hat sich für heute um 1.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 52.23 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Synovus Financial Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SNV News
Tagesspanne
51.19 52.23
Jahresspanne
35.94 61.06
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 51.44
- Eröffnung
- 51.57
- Bid
- 52.16
- Ask
- 52.46
- Tief
- 51.19
- Hoch
- 52.23
- Volumen
- 2.604 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.68%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 12.08%
- Jahresänderung
- 19.47%
