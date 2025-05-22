Moedas / SNTI
SNTI: Senti Biosciences Inc
1.39 USD 0.02 (1.46%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SNTI para hoje mudou para 1.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.36 e o mais alto foi 1.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Senti Biosciences Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SNTI Notícias
- Senti Biosciences completes dose finding in AML therapy trial
- Senti Bio to present logic-gated CAR-NK cell therapy at BioScience Forum
- Senti Bio appoints K5 Global co-founder Bryan Baum to board of directors
- Senti Bio Participates in Nasdaq Amplify Spotlight Series
- Senti Bio to Present at the 2025 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution, & Design (SEED) Conference
- FDA grants orphan drug designation to Senti Bio’s AML treatment
- Senti Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
- Senti Bio to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Chardan Capital Markets, LLC
- Laidlaw initiates coverage on Senti Biosciences stock with buy rating
- Senti Bio to Present at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar
- Senti Bio Receives Additional $1.0 Million Tranche from California Institute for Regenerative Medicines (CIRM) Grant for Advancing Clinical Development of SENTI-202
Faixa diária
1.36 1.41
Faixa anual
1.26 16.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.37
- Open
- 1.38
- Bid
- 1.39
- Ask
- 1.69
- Low
- 1.36
- High
- 1.41
- Volume
- 108
- Mudança diária
- 1.46%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -56.56%
- Mudança anual
- -35.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh