SNTI: Senti Biosciences Inc

1.36 USD 0.03 (2.16%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SNTI hat sich für heute um -2.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.43 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Senti Biosciences Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

SNTI News

Tagesspanne
1.31 1.43
Jahresspanne
1.26 16.94
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.39
Eröffnung
1.40
Bid
1.36
Ask
1.66
Tief
1.31
Hoch
1.43
Volumen
202
Tagesänderung
-2.16%
Monatsänderung
-8.11%
6-Monatsänderung
-57.50%
Jahresänderung
-37.04%
