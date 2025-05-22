Währungen / SNTI
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
SNTI: Senti Biosciences Inc
1.36 USD 0.03 (2.16%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SNTI hat sich für heute um -2.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.43 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Senti Biosciences Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNTI News
- Senti Biosciences completes dose finding in AML therapy trial
- Senti Bio to present logic-gated CAR-NK cell therapy at BioScience Forum
- Senti Bio appoints K5 Global co-founder Bryan Baum to board of directors
- Senti Bio Participates in Nasdaq Amplify Spotlight Series
- Senti Bio to Present at the 2025 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution, & Design (SEED) Conference
- FDA grants orphan drug designation to Senti Bio’s AML treatment
- Senti Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
- Senti Bio to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Chardan Capital Markets, LLC
- Laidlaw initiates coverage on Senti Biosciences stock with buy rating
- Senti Bio to Present at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar
- Senti Bio Receives Additional $1.0 Million Tranche from California Institute for Regenerative Medicines (CIRM) Grant for Advancing Clinical Development of SENTI-202
Tagesspanne
1.31 1.43
Jahresspanne
1.26 16.94
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.39
- Eröffnung
- 1.40
- Bid
- 1.36
- Ask
- 1.66
- Tief
- 1.31
- Hoch
- 1.43
- Volumen
- 202
- Tagesänderung
- -2.16%
- Monatsänderung
- -8.11%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -57.50%
- Jahresänderung
- -37.04%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K