SNTI: Senti Biosciences Inc
1.37 USD 0.02 (1.44%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SNTI de hoy ha cambiado un -1.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.42.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Senti Biosciences Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNTI News
- Senti Biosciences completes dose finding in AML therapy trial
- Senti Bio to present logic-gated CAR-NK cell therapy at BioScience Forum
- Senti Bio appoints K5 Global co-founder Bryan Baum to board of directors
- Senti Bio Participates in Nasdaq Amplify Spotlight Series
- Senti Bio to Present at the 2025 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution, & Design (SEED) Conference
- FDA grants orphan drug designation to Senti Bio’s AML treatment
- Senti Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
- Senti Bio to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Chardan Capital Markets, LLC
- Laidlaw initiates coverage on Senti Biosciences stock with buy rating
- Senti Bio to Present at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar
- Senti Bio Receives Additional $1.0 Million Tranche from California Institute for Regenerative Medicines (CIRM) Grant for Advancing Clinical Development of SENTI-202
Rango diario
1.37 1.42
Rango anual
1.26 16.94
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.39
- Open
- 1.38
- Bid
- 1.37
- Ask
- 1.67
- Low
- 1.37
- High
- 1.42
- Volumen
- 86
- Cambio diario
- -1.44%
- Cambio mensual
- -7.43%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -57.19%
- Cambio anual
- -36.57%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B