SNTI: Senti Biosciences Inc
1.39 USD 0.02 (1.46%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SNTIの今日の為替レートは、1.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.36の安値と1.41の高値で取引されました。
Senti Biosciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SNTI News
- Senti Biosciences completes dose finding in AML therapy trial
- Senti Bio to present logic-gated CAR-NK cell therapy at BioScience Forum
- Senti Bio appoints K5 Global co-founder Bryan Baum to board of directors
- Senti Bio Participates in Nasdaq Amplify Spotlight Series
- Senti Bio to Present at the 2025 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution, & Design (SEED) Conference
- FDA grants orphan drug designation to Senti Bio’s AML treatment
- Senti Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
- Senti Bio to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Chardan Capital Markets, LLC
- Laidlaw initiates coverage on Senti Biosciences stock with buy rating
- Senti Bio to Present at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar
- Senti Bio Receives Additional $1.0 Million Tranche from California Institute for Regenerative Medicines (CIRM) Grant for Advancing Clinical Development of SENTI-202
1日のレンジ
1.36 1.41
1年のレンジ
1.26 16.94
- 以前の終値
- 1.37
- 始値
- 1.38
- 買値
- 1.39
- 買値
- 1.69
- 安値
- 1.36
- 高値
- 1.41
- 出来高
- 108
- 1日の変化
- 1.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -56.56%
- 1年の変化
- -35.65%
