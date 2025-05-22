クォートセクション
通貨 / SNTI
SNTI: Senti Biosciences Inc

1.39 USD 0.02 (1.46%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SNTIの今日の為替レートは、1.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.36の安値と1.41の高値で取引されました。

Senti Biosciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.36 1.41
1年のレンジ
1.26 16.94
以前の終値
1.37
始値
1.38
買値
1.39
買値
1.69
安値
1.36
高値
1.41
出来高
108
1日の変化
1.46%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.08%
6ヶ月の変化
-56.56%
1年の変化
-35.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K