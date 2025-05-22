통화 / SNTI
SNTI: Senti Biosciences Inc
1.35 USD 0.04 (2.88%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SNTI 환율이 오늘 -2.88%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.31이고 고가는 1.43이었습니다.
Senti Biosciences Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SNTI News
- Senti Biosciences completes dose finding in AML therapy trial
- Senti Bio to present logic-gated CAR-NK cell therapy at BioScience Forum
- Senti Bio appoints K5 Global co-founder Bryan Baum to board of directors
- Senti Bio Participates in Nasdaq Amplify Spotlight Series
- Senti Bio to Present at the 2025 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution, & Design (SEED) Conference
- FDA grants orphan drug designation to Senti Bio’s AML treatment
- Senti Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
- Senti Bio to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Chardan Capital Markets, LLC
- Laidlaw initiates coverage on Senti Biosciences stock with buy rating
- Senti Bio to Present at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar
- Senti Bio Receives Additional $1.0 Million Tranche from California Institute for Regenerative Medicines (CIRM) Grant for Advancing Clinical Development of SENTI-202
일일 변동 비율
1.31 1.43
년간 변동
1.26 16.94
- 이전 종가
- 1.39
- 시가
- 1.40
- Bid
- 1.35
- Ask
- 1.65
- 저가
- 1.31
- 고가
- 1.43
- 볼륨
- 268
- 일일 변동
- -2.88%
- 월 변동
- -8.78%
- 6개월 변동
- -57.81%
- 년간 변동율
- -37.50%
20 9월, 토요일