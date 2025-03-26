Moedas / SLRC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SLRC: SLR Investment Corp - Closed End Fund
16.00 USD 0.03 (0.19%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SLRC para hoje mudou para 0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.95 e o mais alto foi 16.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SLR Investment Corp - Closed End Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLRC Notícias
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2
- Assessing SLR Investment’s Performance For Q2 (NASDAQ:SLRC)
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Roberts buys $120,254 in SLR investment shares
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Create Your Financial Freedom With Magnificent Dividends, Up To 10% Yields
- Propel Media: Decoding The Black Box Via DeepIntent’s ABL With SLR Investment (undefined:PROM)
- SLR Investment (SLRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SLR Investment earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- SLR Investment (SLRC) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- SLR Investment: 10% Yield From This Asset-Based Lender (NASDAQ:SLRC)
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2 (GBDC)
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- I Demand +7% Yields For My Retirement
- Fat Dividends Served Reality Check
- Updated Charts For High-Yield Stocks
- SLR Investment (SLRC): Strong 11% Dividend, Weak Overall Performance
- Cedar Creek Partners Q1 2025 Results
- Earn Up To 12% Yield While Living The American Dream
- SLR Investment: 9.6% Yield And NAV Growth Make It A Buy (NASDAQ:SLRC)
- Golub Capital BDC's NAV, Valuation And Dividend Vs. 11 BDC Peers - Part 2 (NASDAQ:GBDC)
Faixa diária
15.95 16.07
Faixa anual
13.64 17.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.97
- Open
- 16.00
- Bid
- 16.00
- Ask
- 16.30
- Low
- 15.95
- High
- 16.07
- Volume
- 78
- Mudança diária
- 0.19%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.88%
- Mudança anual
- 6.24%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh