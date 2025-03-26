通貨 / SLRC
SLRC: SLR Investment Corp - Closed End Fund
16.11 USD 0.14 (0.88%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SLRCの今日の為替レートは、0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.95の安値と16.13の高値で取引されました。
SLR Investment Corp - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
15.95 16.13
1年のレンジ
13.64 17.94
- 以前の終値
- 15.97
- 始値
- 16.00
- 買値
- 16.11
- 買値
- 16.41
- 安値
- 15.95
- 高値
- 16.13
- 出来高
- 216
- 1日の変化
- 0.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.22%
- 1年の変化
- 6.97%
