SLRC: SLR Investment Corp - Closed End Fund
15.95 USD 0.03 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLRC exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.86 and at a high of 16.05.
Follow SLR Investment Corp - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLRC News
- Assessing SLR Investment’s Performance For Q2 (NASDAQ:SLRC)
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Roberts buys $120,254 in SLR investment shares
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Create Your Financial Freedom With Magnificent Dividends, Up To 10% Yields
- Propel Media: Decoding The Black Box Via DeepIntent’s ABL With SLR Investment (undefined:PROM)
- SLR Investment (SLRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SLR Investment earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- SLR Investment (SLRC) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- SLR Investment: 10% Yield From This Asset-Based Lender (NASDAQ:SLRC)
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2 (GBDC)
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- I Demand +7% Yields For My Retirement
- Fat Dividends Served Reality Check
- Updated Charts For High-Yield Stocks
- SLR Investment (SLRC): Strong 11% Dividend, Weak Overall Performance
- Cedar Creek Partners Q1 2025 Results
- Earn Up To 12% Yield While Living The American Dream
- SLR Investment: 9.6% Yield And NAV Growth Make It A Buy (NASDAQ:SLRC)
- Golub Capital BDC's NAV, Valuation And Dividend Vs. 11 BDC Peers - Part 2 (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- 15% Yields Want To Mug Your Dividends
- Golub Capital BDC's NAV, Valuation And Dividend Vs. 11 Peers - Part 1 (NASDAQ:GBDC)
Daily Range
15.86 16.05
Year Range
13.64 17.94
- Previous Close
- 15.92
- Open
- 16.00
- Bid
- 15.95
- Ask
- 16.25
- Low
- 15.86
- High
- 16.05
- Volume
- 346
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- -4.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.17%
- Year Change
- 5.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%