SLB: Schlumberger N.V
34.82 USD 0.41 (1.16%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SLB para hoje mudou para -1.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.47 e o mais alto foi 35.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Schlumberger N.V. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SLB Notícias
- SCHD ETF News, 9/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Schlumberger (SLB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
- SCHD ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Stifel mantém recomendação de compra para ações da SLB, citando resultados positivos de pesquisa
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on SLB stock, cites strong survey results
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Schlumberger (SLB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Plain speaking economist, Purbaya, takes helm as Indonesia’s finance minister
- Analysis-ConocoPhillips’ deep layoffs highlight need for capital discipline, analysts say
- Analysis-Cuts to US oil jobs and spending threaten output growth
- SCHD ETF News, 9/5/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Schlumberger (SLB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- CrowdStrike, KKR, Synchrony Financial And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), KKR (NYSE:KKR)
- Wall Street Analysts Think Schlumberger (SLB) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Schlumberger (SLB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Exxon Mobil Stock Isn't Moving As It Prepares Reentry To Russia But This Energy Stock Is Jumping
- SLB OneSubsea Wins EPC Contract for Equinor's Fram Sor Project
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- 5 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Buys From Bloomberg’s August Watch List
- Petrobras Taps Halliburton & SLB for $328M Buzios Contracts
Faixa diária
34.47 35.67
Faixa anual
31.11 46.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.23
- Open
- 35.00
- Bid
- 34.82
- Ask
- 35.12
- Low
- 34.47
- High
- 35.67
- Volume
- 21.952 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.16%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.15%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -16.66%
- Mudança anual
- -16.60%
