SLB: Schlumberger N.V

34.42 USD 0.30 (0.86%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SLB ha avuto una variazione del -0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.01 e ad un massimo di 34.56.

Segui le dinamiche di Schlumberger N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.01 34.56
Intervallo Annuale
31.11 46.16
Chiusura Precedente
34.72
Apertura
34.45
Bid
34.42
Ask
34.72
Minimo
34.01
Massimo
34.56
Volume
19.197 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.86%
Variazione Mensile
-6.24%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.62%
Variazione Annuale
-17.56%
