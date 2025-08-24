Valute / SLB
SLB: Schlumberger N.V
34.42 USD 0.30 (0.86%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLB ha avuto una variazione del -0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.01 e ad un massimo di 34.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Schlumberger N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.01 34.56
Intervallo Annuale
31.11 46.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.72
- Apertura
- 34.45
- Bid
- 34.42
- Ask
- 34.72
- Minimo
- 34.01
- Massimo
- 34.56
- Volume
- 19.197 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.56%
20 settembre, sabato