Moedas / SKIL
SKIL: Skillsoft Corp Class A
14.76 USD 1.62 (12.33%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SKIL para hoje mudou para 12.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.60 e o mais alto foi 14.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Skillsoft Corp Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SKIL Notícias
Faixa diária
13.60 14.88
Faixa anual
12.22 34.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.14
- Open
- 13.80
- Bid
- 14.76
- Ask
- 15.06
- Low
- 13.60
- High
- 14.88
- Volume
- 66
- Mudança diária
- 12.33%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -21.32%
- Mudança anual
- -4.77%
