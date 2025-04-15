クォートセクション
通貨 / SKIL
SKIL: Skillsoft Corp Class A

14.75 USD 1.61 (12.25%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SKILの今日の為替レートは、12.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.60の安値と15.01の高値で取引されました。

Skillsoft Corp Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.60 15.01
1年のレンジ
12.22 34.43
以前の終値
13.14
始値
13.80
買値
14.75
買値
15.05
安値
13.60
高値
15.01
出来高
100
1日の変化
12.25%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.67%
6ヶ月の変化
-21.38%
1年の変化
-4.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K