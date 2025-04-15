通貨 / SKIL
SKIL: Skillsoft Corp Class A
14.75 USD 1.61 (12.25%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SKILの今日の為替レートは、12.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.60の安値と15.01の高値で取引されました。
Skillsoft Corp Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SKIL News
- Down 11.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Skillsoft (SKIL) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Skillsoft Q2 Earnings: Debt Reduction Hampered By Growth Challenges (SKIL)
- Skillsoft Reports 3% Revenue Dip in Q2
- Skillsoft Q2 FY2026 slides: AI learning surges amid revenue headwinds
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Skillsoft Corp. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SKIL)
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Skillsoft Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Ibotta (IBTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Coherent, Vimeo, Skillsoft, Vontier and SPX
- Buy 5 Technology Services Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Skillsoft shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- Skillsoft and Salesforce Partner to Build More Effective Customer Support Teams Through AI-Powered Learning
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Skillsoft Corp. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SKIL)
- Earnings call transcript: Skillsoft sees growth in TDS amid revenue dip in Q1 2025
- Skillsoft Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026
- Skillsoft Q1 FY2026 slides reveal transformation progress with margin expansion
- Skillsoft Announces New Employee Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08
- Skillsoft Stock: High Debt Load And Low Growth Make It Less Appealing (NYSE:SKIL)
- Skillsoft to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on June 9
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
13.60 15.01
1年のレンジ
12.22 34.43
- 以前の終値
- 13.14
- 始値
- 13.80
- 買値
- 14.75
- 買値
- 15.05
- 安値
- 13.60
- 高値
- 15.01
- 出来高
- 100
- 1日の変化
- 12.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -21.38%
- 1年の変化
- -4.84%
