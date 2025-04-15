Currencies / SKIL
SKIL: Skillsoft Corp Class A
14.11 USD 1.20 (9.30%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SKIL exchange rate has changed by 9.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.20 and at a high of 15.46.
Follow Skillsoft Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SKIL News
- Down 11.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Skillsoft (SKIL) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Skillsoft Q2 Earnings: Debt Reduction Hampered By Growth Challenges (SKIL)
- Skillsoft Reports 3% Revenue Dip in Q2
- Skillsoft Q2 FY2026 slides: AI learning surges amid revenue headwinds
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Skillsoft Corp. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SKIL)
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Skillsoft Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Ibotta (IBTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Coherent, Vimeo, Skillsoft, Vontier and SPX
- Buy 5 Technology Services Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Skillsoft shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- Skillsoft and Salesforce Partner to Build More Effective Customer Support Teams Through AI-Powered Learning
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Skillsoft Corp. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SKIL)
- Earnings call transcript: Skillsoft sees growth in TDS amid revenue dip in Q1 2025
- Skillsoft Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026
- Skillsoft Q1 FY2026 slides reveal transformation progress with margin expansion
- Skillsoft Announces New Employee Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08
- Skillsoft Stock: High Debt Load And Low Growth Make It Less Appealing (NYSE:SKIL)
- Skillsoft to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on June 9
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
13.20 15.46
Year Range
12.22 34.43
- Previous Close
- 12.91
- Open
- 13.20
- Bid
- 14.11
- Ask
- 14.41
- Low
- 13.20
- High
- 15.46
- Volume
- 232
- Daily Change
- 9.30%
- Month Change
- -5.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.79%
- Year Change
- -8.97%
