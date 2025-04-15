货币 / SKIL
SKIL: Skillsoft Corp Class A
13.14 USD 0.97 (6.87%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SKIL汇率已更改-6.87%。当日，交易品种以低点13.14和高点14.49进行交易。
关注Skillsoft Corp Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SKIL新闻
日范围
13.14 14.49
年范围
12.22 34.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.11
- 开盘价
- 14.05
- 卖价
- 13.14
- 买价
- 13.44
- 最低价
- 13.14
- 最高价
- 14.49
- 交易量
- 112
- 日变化
- -6.87%
- 月变化
- -12.40%
- 6个月变化
- -29.96%
- 年变化
- -15.23%
