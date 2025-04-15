Divisas / SKIL
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SKIL: Skillsoft Corp Class A
13.14 USD 0.97 (6.87%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SKIL de hoy ha cambiado un -6.87%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.14, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.49.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Skillsoft Corp Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKIL News
- Down 11.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Skillsoft (SKIL) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Skillsoft Q2 Earnings: Debt Reduction Hampered By Growth Challenges (SKIL)
- Skillsoft Reports 3% Revenue Dip in Q2
- Skillsoft Q2 FY2026 slides: AI learning surges amid revenue headwinds
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Skillsoft Corp. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SKIL)
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Skillsoft Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Ibotta (IBTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Coherent, Vimeo, Skillsoft, Vontier and SPX
- Buy 5 Technology Services Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Skillsoft shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- Skillsoft and Salesforce Partner to Build More Effective Customer Support Teams Through AI-Powered Learning
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Skillsoft Corp. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SKIL)
- Earnings call transcript: Skillsoft sees growth in TDS amid revenue dip in Q1 2025
- Skillsoft Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026
- Skillsoft Q1 FY2026 slides reveal transformation progress with margin expansion
- Skillsoft Announces New Employee Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08
- Skillsoft Stock: High Debt Load And Low Growth Make It Less Appealing (NYSE:SKIL)
- Skillsoft to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on June 9
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
13.14 14.49
Rango anual
12.22 34.43
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.11
- Open
- 14.05
- Bid
- 13.14
- Ask
- 13.44
- Low
- 13.14
- High
- 14.49
- Volumen
- 112
- Cambio diario
- -6.87%
- Cambio mensual
- -12.40%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -29.96%
- Cambio anual
- -15.23%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B