통화 / SKIL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SKIL: Skillsoft Corp Class A
14.20 USD 0.55 (3.73%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SKIL 환율이 오늘 -3.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.04이고 고가는 14.96이었습니다.
Skillsoft Corp Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKIL News
- Down 11.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Skillsoft (SKIL) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Skillsoft Q2 Earnings: Debt Reduction Hampered By Growth Challenges (SKIL)
- Skillsoft Reports 3% Revenue Dip in Q2
- Skillsoft Q2 FY2026 slides: AI learning surges amid revenue headwinds
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Skillsoft Corp. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SKIL)
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Skillsoft Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Ibotta (IBTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Coherent, Vimeo, Skillsoft, Vontier and SPX
- Buy 5 Technology Services Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Skillsoft shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- Skillsoft and Salesforce Partner to Build More Effective Customer Support Teams Through AI-Powered Learning
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Skillsoft Corp. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SKIL)
- Earnings call transcript: Skillsoft sees growth in TDS amid revenue dip in Q1 2025
- Skillsoft Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026
- Skillsoft Q1 FY2026 slides reveal transformation progress with margin expansion
- Skillsoft Announces New Employee Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08
- Skillsoft Stock: High Debt Load And Low Growth Make It Less Appealing (NYSE:SKIL)
- Skillsoft to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on June 9
- Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
14.04 14.96
년간 변동
12.22 34.43
- 이전 종가
- 14.75
- 시가
- 14.56
- Bid
- 14.20
- Ask
- 14.50
- 저가
- 14.04
- 고가
- 14.96
- 볼륨
- 41
- 일일 변동
- -3.73%
- 월 변동
- -5.33%
- 6개월 변동
- -24.31%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.39%
20 9월, 토요일