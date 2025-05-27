Moedas / SIEB
SIEB: Siebert Financial Corp
3.17 USD 0.04 (1.28%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SIEB para hoje mudou para 1.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.10 e o mais alto foi 3.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Siebert Financial Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Notícias
- Siebert Financial appoints Daniel Ondeck as head of institutional sales
- Siebert Financial Growth Without Returns Is Not Attractive At 15x Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEB)
- Analysis-Market bets on a more dovish Fed as Trump eyes Powell’s replacement
- Gebbia Media Launches Tactical Wealth Podcast for the Military and Veteran Community
- Gebbia Media Launches New Sports Division, Expanding Support for Elite Athletes Beyond the Game
- # Siebert partners with FusionIQ to enhance digital wealth platform
- Siebert Financial sets stage for $100M capital raise
- Siebert Financial Corp Files $100M Mixed Shelf to Invest in Digital Assets, AI Technologies, and Potential Strategic Acquisitions
- Siebert Financial stock soars to 52-week high of $5.4 amid robust gains
- Gebbia Media Acquires Big Machine Rock, Expanding Investment in Rock Music
- Siebert Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Inclusion in the Russell Index
Faixa diária
3.10 3.19
Faixa anual
2.10 5.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.13
- Open
- 3.13
- Bid
- 3.17
- Ask
- 3.47
- Low
- 3.10
- High
- 3.19
- Volume
- 77
- Mudança diária
- 1.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.84%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.59%
- Mudança anual
- 25.30%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh