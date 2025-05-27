QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SIEB
Tornare a Azioni

SIEB: Siebert Financial Corp

2.92 USD 0.22 (7.01%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SIEB ha avuto una variazione del -7.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.81 e ad un massimo di 3.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Siebert Financial Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SIEB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.81 3.14
Intervallo Annuale
2.10 5.77
Chiusura Precedente
3.14
Apertura
3.14
Bid
2.92
Ask
3.22
Minimo
2.81
Massimo
3.14
Volume
204
Variazione giornaliera
-7.01%
Variazione Mensile
8.55%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.58%
Variazione Annuale
15.42%
21 settembre, domenica