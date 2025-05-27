Valute / SIEB
SIEB: Siebert Financial Corp
2.92 USD 0.22 (7.01%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SIEB ha avuto una variazione del -7.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.81 e ad un massimo di 3.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Siebert Financial Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SIEB News
- Siebert Financial appoints Daniel Ondeck as head of institutional sales
- Siebert Financial Growth Without Returns Is Not Attractive At 15x Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEB)
- Analysis-Market bets on a more dovish Fed as Trump eyes Powell’s replacement
- Gebbia Media Launches Tactical Wealth Podcast for the Military and Veteran Community
- Gebbia Media Launches New Sports Division, Expanding Support for Elite Athletes Beyond the Game
- # Siebert partners with FusionIQ to enhance digital wealth platform
- Siebert Financial sets stage for $100M capital raise
- Siebert Financial Corp Files $100M Mixed Shelf to Invest in Digital Assets, AI Technologies, and Potential Strategic Acquisitions
- Siebert Financial stock soars to 52-week high of $5.4 amid robust gains
- Gebbia Media Acquires Big Machine Rock, Expanding Investment in Rock Music
- Siebert Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Inclusion in the Russell Index
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.81 3.14
Intervallo Annuale
2.10 5.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.14
- Apertura
- 3.14
- Bid
- 2.92
- Ask
- 3.22
- Minimo
- 2.81
- Massimo
- 3.14
- Volume
- 204
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.42%
21 settembre, domenica