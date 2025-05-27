通貨 / SIEB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SIEB: Siebert Financial Corp
3.14 USD 0.01 (0.32%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SIEBの今日の為替レートは、0.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.10の安値と3.19の高値で取引されました。
Siebert Financial Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIEB News
- Siebert Financial appoints Daniel Ondeck as head of institutional sales
- Siebert Financial Growth Without Returns Is Not Attractive At 15x Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEB)
- Analysis-Market bets on a more dovish Fed as Trump eyes Powell’s replacement
- Gebbia Media Launches Tactical Wealth Podcast for the Military and Veteran Community
- Gebbia Media Launches New Sports Division, Expanding Support for Elite Athletes Beyond the Game
- # Siebert partners with FusionIQ to enhance digital wealth platform
- Siebert Financial sets stage for $100M capital raise
- Siebert Financial Corp Files $100M Mixed Shelf to Invest in Digital Assets, AI Technologies, and Potential Strategic Acquisitions
- Siebert Financial stock soars to 52-week high of $5.4 amid robust gains
- Gebbia Media Acquires Big Machine Rock, Expanding Investment in Rock Music
- Siebert Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Inclusion in the Russell Index
1日のレンジ
3.10 3.19
1年のレンジ
2.10 5.77
- 以前の終値
- 3.13
- 始値
- 3.13
- 買値
- 3.14
- 買値
- 3.44
- 安値
- 3.10
- 高値
- 3.19
- 出来高
- 112
- 1日の変化
- 0.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.61%
- 1年の変化
- 24.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K