通貨 / SIEB
SIEB: Siebert Financial Corp

3.14 USD 0.01 (0.32%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SIEBの今日の為替レートは、0.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.10の安値と3.19の高値で取引されました。

Siebert Financial Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.10 3.19
1年のレンジ
2.10 5.77
以前の終値
3.13
始値
3.13
買値
3.14
買値
3.44
安値
3.10
高値
3.19
出来高
112
1日の変化
0.32%
1ヶ月の変化
16.73%
6ヶ月の変化
2.61%
1年の変化
24.11%
