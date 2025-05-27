Divisas / SIEB
SIEB: Siebert Financial Corp
3.13 USD 0.09 (2.96%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SIEB de hoy ha cambiado un 2.96%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.02, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 3.23.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Siebert Financial Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIEB News
- Siebert Financial appoints Daniel Ondeck as head of institutional sales
- Siebert Financial Growth Without Returns Is Not Attractive At 15x Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEB)
- Analysis-Market bets on a more dovish Fed as Trump eyes Powell’s replacement
- Gebbia Media Launches Tactical Wealth Podcast for the Military and Veteran Community
- Gebbia Media Launches New Sports Division, Expanding Support for Elite Athletes Beyond the Game
- # Siebert partners with FusionIQ to enhance digital wealth platform
- Siebert Financial sets stage for $100M capital raise
- Siebert Financial Corp Files $100M Mixed Shelf to Invest in Digital Assets, AI Technologies, and Potential Strategic Acquisitions
- Siebert Financial stock soars to 52-week high of $5.4 amid robust gains
- Gebbia Media Acquires Big Machine Rock, Expanding Investment in Rock Music
- Siebert Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Inclusion in the Russell Index
Rango diario
3.02 3.23
Rango anual
2.10 5.77
- Cierres anteriores
- 3.04
- Open
- 3.02
- Bid
- 3.13
- Ask
- 3.43
- Low
- 3.02
- High
- 3.23
- Volumen
- 99
- Cambio diario
- 2.96%
- Cambio mensual
- 16.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.29%
- Cambio anual
- 23.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B