SHO: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc
9.92 USD 0.17 (1.74%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SHO para hoje mudou para 1.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.76 e o mais alto foi 10.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.76 10.01
Faixa anual
7.45 12.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.75
- Open
- 9.78
- Bid
- 9.92
- Ask
- 10.22
- Low
- 9.76
- High
- 10.01
- Volume
- 1.188 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.31%
- Mudança anual
- -3.88%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh