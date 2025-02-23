통화 / SHO
SHO: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc
9.77 USD 0.15 (1.51%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SHO 환율이 오늘 -1.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.76이고 고가는 9.98이었습니다.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SHO News
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 16): Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock (NYSE:SHO)
- Earnings call transcript: Sunstone Hotel Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock drops
- Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Sunstone Hotel Investors earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- National Storage (NSA) Q2 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
- JPMorgan initiates Sunstone Hotel stock with underweight rating
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Harbor AlphaEdge Next Generation REITs ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES THE DISPOSITION OF HILTON NEW ORLEANS ST. CHARLES
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Evercore ISI lifts Sunstone Hotel stock rating, sets $10 target
- Park Hotels & Resorts: Unlikely To Achieve 2025 Financial Goals (NYSE:PK)
- Buying REIT Preferred Stocks Part 2: Summit Or Sunstone Hotel Preferreds? (NYSE:INN)
- Excelerate Energy, MediaAlpha And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of March 31, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Sunstone Hotel: Consider Its Preferreds If You're Banking On A Recovery (NYSE:SHO.PR.H)
- Credit Scoring Of Sunstone Hotel Investors Confirms Purchase Of Preferreds
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
일일 변동 비율
9.76 9.98
년간 변동
7.45 12.41
- 이전 종가
- 9.92
- 시가
- 9.98
- Bid
- 9.77
- Ask
- 10.07
- 저가
- 9.76
- 고가
- 9.98
- 볼륨
- 2.995 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.51%
- 월 변동
- 4.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.72%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.33%
20 9월, 토요일