CotationsSections
Devises / SHO
Retour à Actions

SHO: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

9.77 USD 0.15 (1.51%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SHO a changé de -1.51% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 9.76 et à un maximum de 9.98.

Suivez la dynamique Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SHO Nouvelles

Range quotidien
9.76 9.98
Range Annuel
7.45 12.41
Clôture Précédente
9.92
Ouverture
9.98
Bid
9.77
Ask
10.07
Plus Bas
9.76
Plus Haut
9.98
Volume
2.995 K
Changement quotidien
-1.51%
Changement Mensuel
4.49%
Changement à 6 Mois
3.72%
Changement Annuel
-5.33%
20 septembre, samedi