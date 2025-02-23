QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SHO
Tornare a Azioni

SHO: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

9.77 USD 0.15 (1.51%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SHO ha avuto una variazione del -1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.76 e ad un massimo di 9.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SHO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.76 9.98
Intervallo Annuale
7.45 12.41
Chiusura Precedente
9.92
Apertura
9.98
Bid
9.77
Ask
10.07
Minimo
9.76
Massimo
9.98
Volume
2.995 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.51%
Variazione Mensile
4.49%
Variazione Semestrale
3.72%
Variazione Annuale
-5.33%
20 settembre, sabato