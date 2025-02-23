Valute / SHO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SHO: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc
9.77 USD 0.15 (1.51%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SHO ha avuto una variazione del -1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.76 e ad un massimo di 9.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHO News
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 16): Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock (NYSE:SHO)
- Earnings call transcript: Sunstone Hotel Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock drops
- Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Sunstone Hotel Investors earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- National Storage (NSA) Q2 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
- JPMorgan initiates Sunstone Hotel stock with underweight rating
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Harbor AlphaEdge Next Generation REITs ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES THE DISPOSITION OF HILTON NEW ORLEANS ST. CHARLES
- Stable 7%-Plus Yield On Sunstone Hotel Investors And Its Preferred Shares (NYSE:SHO)
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Evercore ISI lifts Sunstone Hotel stock rating, sets $10 target
- Park Hotels & Resorts: Unlikely To Achieve 2025 Financial Goals (NYSE:PK)
- Buying REIT Preferred Stocks Part 2: Summit Or Sunstone Hotel Preferreds? (NYSE:INN)
- Excelerate Energy, MediaAlpha And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of March 31, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Sunstone Hotel: Consider Its Preferreds If You're Banking On A Recovery (NYSE:SHO.PR.H)
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Credit Scoring Of Sunstone Hotel Investors Confirms Purchase Of Preferreds
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.76 9.98
Intervallo Annuale
7.45 12.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.92
- Apertura
- 9.98
- Bid
- 9.77
- Ask
- 10.07
- Minimo
- 9.76
- Massimo
- 9.98
- Volume
- 2.995 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.33%
20 settembre, sabato