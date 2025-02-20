Moedas / SHEN
SHEN: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
14.17 USD 0.04 (0.28%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SHEN para hoje mudou para 0.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.97 e o mais alto foi 14.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHEN Notícias
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Presents at Bank of America 2025 Media
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells Revealed for August 12, 2025
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Shentel names Edward McKay as new president and CEO
- Shentel appoints Edward McKay as new CEO, French to become chairman
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SHEN)
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Shenandoah Q2 2025 results show revenue growth
- Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Shenandoah earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Shentel Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA jumps 22% as fiber strategy advances
- Koninklijke KPN NV (KKPNF) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Shentel to acquire WideOpen Blacksburg, expanding fiber service
- Glo Fiber Expands Service and Opens New Retail Location in Williamsburg, Virginia
- Shentel modifies investment agreement with ECP
- Shenandoah Telecom misses Q1 estimates, shares drop
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Needs A Buyer (NASDAQ:SHEN)
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
13.97 14.35
Faixa anual
9.77 16.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.13
- Open
- 14.16
- Bid
- 14.17
- Ask
- 14.47
- Low
- 13.97
- High
- 14.35
- Volume
- 182
- Mudança diária
- 0.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.94%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.00%
- Mudança anual
- 1.21%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh