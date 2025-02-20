시세섹션
통화 / SHEN
주식로 돌아가기

SHEN: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co

13.76 USD 0.45 (3.17%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SHEN 환율이 오늘 -3.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.59이고 고가는 14.25이었습니다.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SHEN News

일일 변동 비율
13.59 14.25
년간 변동
9.77 16.28
이전 종가
14.21
시가
14.20
Bid
13.76
Ask
14.06
저가
13.59
고가
14.25
볼륨
1.145 K
일일 변동
-3.17%
월 변동
3.85%
6개월 변동
9.73%
년간 변동율
-1.71%
20 9월, 토요일