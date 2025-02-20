통화 / SHEN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SHEN: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
13.76 USD 0.45 (3.17%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SHEN 환율이 오늘 -3.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.59이고 고가는 14.25이었습니다.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHEN News
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Presents at Bank of America 2025 Media
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells Revealed for August 12, 2025
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Shentel names Edward McKay as new president and CEO
- Shentel appoints Edward McKay as new CEO, French to become chairman
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SHEN)
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Shenandoah Q2 2025 results show revenue growth
- Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Shenandoah earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Shentel Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA jumps 22% as fiber strategy advances
- Koninklijke KPN NV (KKPNF) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Shentel to acquire WideOpen Blacksburg, expanding fiber service
- Glo Fiber Expands Service and Opens New Retail Location in Williamsburg, Virginia
- Shentel modifies investment agreement with ECP
- Shenandoah Telecom misses Q1 estimates, shares drop
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Needs A Buyer (NASDAQ:SHEN)
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
13.59 14.25
년간 변동
9.77 16.28
- 이전 종가
- 14.21
- 시가
- 14.20
- Bid
- 13.76
- Ask
- 14.06
- 저가
- 13.59
- 고가
- 14.25
- 볼륨
- 1.145 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.17%
- 월 변동
- 3.85%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.73%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.71%
20 9월, 토요일