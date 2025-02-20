通貨 / SHEN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SHEN: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
14.21 USD 0.08 (0.57%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SHENの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.97の安値と14.35の高値で取引されました。
Shenandoah Telecommunications Coダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHEN News
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Presents at Bank of America 2025 Media
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells Revealed for August 12, 2025
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Shentel names Edward McKay as new president and CEO
- Shentel appoints Edward McKay as new CEO, French to become chairman
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SHEN)
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Shenandoah Q2 2025 results show revenue growth
- Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Shenandoah earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Shentel Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA jumps 22% as fiber strategy advances
- Koninklijke KPN NV (KKPNF) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Shentel to acquire WideOpen Blacksburg, expanding fiber service
- Glo Fiber Expands Service and Opens New Retail Location in Williamsburg, Virginia
- Shentel modifies investment agreement with ECP
- Shenandoah Telecom misses Q1 estimates, shares drop
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Needs A Buyer (NASDAQ:SHEN)
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
13.97 14.35
1年のレンジ
9.77 16.28
- 以前の終値
- 14.13
- 始値
- 14.16
- 買値
- 14.21
- 買値
- 14.51
- 安値
- 13.97
- 高値
- 14.35
- 出来高
- 689
- 1日の変化
- 0.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.32%
- 1年の変化
- 1.50%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K