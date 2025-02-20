QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SHEN
SHEN: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co

13.76 USD 0.45 (3.17%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SHEN ha avuto una variazione del -3.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.59 e ad un massimo di 14.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.59 14.25
Intervallo Annuale
9.77 16.28
Chiusura Precedente
14.21
Apertura
14.20
Bid
13.76
Ask
14.06
Minimo
13.59
Massimo
14.25
Volume
1.145 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.17%
Variazione Mensile
3.85%
Variazione Semestrale
9.73%
Variazione Annuale
-1.71%
