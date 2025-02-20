Valute / SHEN
SHEN: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
13.76 USD 0.45 (3.17%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SHEN ha avuto una variazione del -3.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.59 e ad un massimo di 14.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SHEN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.59 14.25
Intervallo Annuale
9.77 16.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.21
- Apertura
- 14.20
- Bid
- 13.76
- Ask
- 14.06
- Minimo
- 13.59
- Massimo
- 14.25
- Volume
- 1.145 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.71%
20 settembre, sabato