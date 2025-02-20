货币 / SHEN
SHEN: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
14.08 USD 0.13 (0.93%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SHEN汇率已更改0.93%。当日，交易品种以低点13.90和高点14.28进行交易。
关注Shenandoah Telecommunications Co动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SHEN新闻
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Presents at Bank of America 2025 Media
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells Revealed for August 12, 2025
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Shentel names Edward McKay as new president and CEO
- Shentel appoints Edward McKay as new CEO, French to become chairman
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SHEN)
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Shenandoah Q2 2025 results show revenue growth
- Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Shenandoah earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Shentel Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA jumps 22% as fiber strategy advances
- Koninklijke KPN NV (KKPNF) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Shentel to acquire WideOpen Blacksburg, expanding fiber service
- Glo Fiber Expands Service and Opens New Retail Location in Williamsburg, Virginia
- Shentel modifies investment agreement with ECP
- Shenandoah Telecom misses Q1 estimates, shares drop
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Needs A Buyer (NASDAQ:SHEN)
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
13.90 14.28
年范围
9.77 16.28
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.95
- 开盘价
- 14.00
- 卖价
- 14.08
- 买价
- 14.38
- 最低价
- 13.90
- 最高价
- 14.28
- 交易量
- 408
- 日变化
- 0.93%
- 月变化
- 6.26%
- 6个月变化
- 12.28%
- 年变化
- 0.57%
