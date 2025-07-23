Moedas / SEIC
SEIC: SEI Investments Company
87.39 USD 0.74 (0.85%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SEIC para hoje mudou para 0.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 86.86 e o mais alto foi 87.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SEI Investments Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
86.86 87.46
Faixa anual
64.66 93.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 86.65
- Open
- 87.16
- Bid
- 87.39
- Ask
- 87.69
- Low
- 86.86
- High
- 87.46
- Volume
- 142
- Mudança diária
- 0.85%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.70%
- Mudança anual
- 26.29%
