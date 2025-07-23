クォートセクション
通貨 / SEIC
株に戻る

SEIC: SEI Investments Company

86.25 USD 0.40 (0.46%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SEICの今日の為替レートは、-0.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり85.97の安値と87.69の高値で取引されました。

SEI Investments Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SEIC News

1日のレンジ
85.97 87.69
1年のレンジ
64.66 93.96
以前の終値
86.65
始値
87.16
買値
86.25
買値
86.55
安値
85.97
高値
87.69
出来高
1.889 K
1日の変化
-0.46%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.19%
6ヶ月の変化
11.23%
1年の変化
24.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K