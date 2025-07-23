通貨 / SEIC
SEIC: SEI Investments Company
86.25 USD 0.40 (0.46%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SEICの今日の為替レートは、-0.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり85.97の安値と87.69の高値で取引されました。
SEI Investments Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEIC News
1日のレンジ
85.97 87.69
1年のレンジ
64.66 93.96
- 以前の終値
- 86.65
- 始値
- 87.16
- 買値
- 86.25
- 買値
- 86.55
- 安値
- 85.97
- 高値
- 87.69
- 出来高
- 1.889 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.23%
- 1年の変化
- 24.64%
