Valute / SEIC
SEIC: SEI Investments Company
87.08 USD 0.36 (0.42%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SEIC ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.57 e ad un massimo di 87.16.
Segui le dinamiche di SEI Investments Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SEIC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
85.57 87.16
Intervallo Annuale
64.66 93.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 86.72
- Apertura
- 86.54
- Bid
- 87.08
- Ask
- 87.38
- Minimo
- 85.57
- Massimo
- 87.16
- Volume
- 2.100 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.84%