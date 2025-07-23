QuotesSections
SEIC: SEI Investments Company

87.41 USD 0.81 (0.94%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SEIC exchange rate has changed by 0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.76 and at a high of 87.80.

Daily Range
86.76 87.80
Year Range
64.66 93.96
Previous Close
86.60
Open
86.83
Bid
87.41
Ask
87.71
Low
86.76
High
87.80
Volume
824
Daily Change
0.94%
Month Change
0.14%
6 Months Change
12.73%
Year Change
26.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%