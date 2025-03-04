Moedas / SCOR
SCOR: comScore Inc
6.48 USD 0.38 (6.23%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SCOR para hoje mudou para 6.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.15 e o mais alto foi 6.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas comScore Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SCOR Notícias
- Comscore launches AI-powered data partner network for advertisers
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.44%
- Comscore Q2 2025 slides reveal 60% cross-platform growth amid market skepticism
- comScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- APi (APG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- SCOR reports strong Q2 results, exceeds consensus by 12.5%
- Comscore partners with HyphaMetrics to enhance CTV measurement
- Goldman shifts toward value in EU insurance, favors PE cheap mid-caps
- UBS examines how this year’s hurricane season could impact European reinsurers
- Comscore and ShowSeeker Partner to Bring Person-Level Data to Pilot ® Platform, Advancing Local TV Campaign Precision
- Jefferies lowers comScore stock price target to $5 from $6.25
- Comscore Adds Consumer AI Tool Usage Data to Its Industry-Leading Suite of Reporting
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.21%
- Scor under examination over former chair’s alleged acts related to a Covea deal
- Scor downgraded by UBS on dividend yield concerns
- Goldman Sachs Initiates ‘buy’ on Hannover Re, Scor amid reinsurance shift
- SMBC settles with more insurers in lawsuit over stranded Russian jets
- Scor SE stock down as solvency miss offsets strong Q4 earnings
- comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- comScore, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SCOR)
Faixa diária
6.15 6.48
Faixa anual
4.39 8.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.10
- Open
- 6.16
- Bid
- 6.48
- Ask
- 6.78
- Low
- 6.15
- High
- 6.48
- Volume
- 9
- Mudança diária
- 6.23%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.61%
- Mudança anual
- -6.63%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh