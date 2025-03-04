通貨 / SCOR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SCOR: comScore Inc
6.48 USD 0.38 (6.23%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SCORの今日の為替レートは、6.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.15の安値と6.48の高値で取引されました。
comScore Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCOR News
- Comscore launches AI-powered data partner network for advertisers
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.44%
- Comscore Q2 2025 slides reveal 60% cross-platform growth amid market skepticism
- comScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- APi (APG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- SCOR reports strong Q2 results, exceeds consensus by 12.5%
- Comscore partners with HyphaMetrics to enhance CTV measurement
- Goldman shifts toward value in EU insurance, favors PE cheap mid-caps
- UBS examines how this year’s hurricane season could impact European reinsurers
- Comscore and ShowSeeker Partner to Bring Person-Level Data to Pilot ® Platform, Advancing Local TV Campaign Precision
- Jefferies lowers comScore stock price target to $5 from $6.25
- Comscore Adds Consumer AI Tool Usage Data to Its Industry-Leading Suite of Reporting
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.21%
- Scor under examination over former chair’s alleged acts related to a Covea deal
- Scor downgraded by UBS on dividend yield concerns
- Goldman Sachs Initiates ‘buy’ on Hannover Re, Scor amid reinsurance shift
- SMBC settles with more insurers in lawsuit over stranded Russian jets
- Scor SE stock down as solvency miss offsets strong Q4 earnings
- comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- comScore, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SCOR)
1日のレンジ
6.15 6.48
1年のレンジ
4.39 8.99
- 以前の終値
- 6.10
- 始値
- 6.16
- 買値
- 6.48
- 買値
- 6.78
- 安値
- 6.15
- 高値
- 6.48
- 出来高
- 9
- 1日の変化
- 6.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.61%
- 1年の変化
- -6.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K