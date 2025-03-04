クォートセクション
通貨 / SCOR
SCOR: comScore Inc

6.48 USD 0.38 (6.23%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCORの今日の為替レートは、6.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.15の安値と6.48の高値で取引されました。

comScore Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.15 6.48
1年のレンジ
4.39 8.99
以前の終値
6.10
始値
6.16
買値
6.48
買値
6.78
安値
6.15
高値
6.48
出来高
9
1日の変化
6.23%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.56%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.61%
1年の変化
-6.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K