Devises / SCOR
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SCOR: comScore Inc
6.50 USD 0.02 (0.31%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SCOR a changé de 0.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 6.29 et à un maximum de 6.50.
Suivez la dynamique comScore Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCOR Nouvelles
- Comscore launches AI-powered data partner network for advertisers
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.44%
- Comscore Q2 2025 slides reveal 60% cross-platform growth amid market skepticism
- comScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- APi (APG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- SCOR reports strong Q2 results, exceeds consensus by 12.5%
- Comscore partners with HyphaMetrics to enhance CTV measurement
- Goldman shifts toward value in EU insurance, favors PE cheap mid-caps
- UBS examines how this year’s hurricane season could impact European reinsurers
- Comscore and ShowSeeker Partner to Bring Person-Level Data to Pilot ® Platform, Advancing Local TV Campaign Precision
- Jefferies lowers comScore stock price target to $5 from $6.25
- Comscore Adds Consumer AI Tool Usage Data to Its Industry-Leading Suite of Reporting
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.21%
- Scor under examination over former chair’s alleged acts related to a Covea deal
- Scor downgraded by UBS on dividend yield concerns
- Goldman Sachs Initiates ‘buy’ on Hannover Re, Scor amid reinsurance shift
- SMBC settles with more insurers in lawsuit over stranded Russian jets
- Scor SE stock down as solvency miss offsets strong Q4 earnings
- comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- comScore, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SCOR)
Range quotidien
6.29 6.50
Range Annuel
4.39 8.99
- Clôture Précédente
- 6.48
- Ouverture
- 6.29
- Bid
- 6.50
- Ask
- 6.80
- Plus Bas
- 6.29
- Plus Haut
- 6.50
- Volume
- 15
- Changement quotidien
- 0.31%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.26%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.31%
- Changement Annuel
- -6.34%
20 septembre, samedi