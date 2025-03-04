통화 / SCOR
SCOR: comScore Inc
6.50 USD 0.02 (0.31%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SCOR 환율이 오늘 0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.29이고 고가는 6.50이었습니다.
comScore Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
6.29 6.50
년간 변동
4.39 8.99
- 이전 종가
- 6.48
- 시가
- 6.29
- Bid
- 6.50
- Ask
- 6.80
- 저가
- 6.29
- 고가
- 6.50
- 볼륨
- 15
- 일일 변동
- 0.31%
- 월 변동
- -2.26%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.31%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.34%
20 9월, 토요일