SCOR: comScore Inc
6.50 USD 0.02 (0.31%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SCOR hat sich für heute um 0.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.29 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.50 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die comScore Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
6.29 6.50
Jahresspanne
4.39 8.99
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6.48
- Eröffnung
- 6.29
- Bid
- 6.50
- Ask
- 6.80
- Tief
- 6.29
- Hoch
- 6.50
- Volumen
- 3
- Tagesänderung
- 0.31%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -0.31%
- Jahresänderung
- -6.34%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K