Moedas / SABR
SABR: Sabre Corporation
1.92 USD 0.08 (4.35%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SABR para hoje mudou para 4.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.85 e o mais alto foi 1.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sabre Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
1.85 1.95
Faixa anual
1.69 4.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.84
- Open
- 1.87
- Bid
- 1.92
- Ask
- 2.22
- Low
- 1.85
- High
- 1.95
- Volume
- 1.241 K
- Mudança diária
- 4.35%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -32.63%
- Mudança anual
- -46.67%
