SABR: Sabre Corporation

1.88 USD 0.03 (1.57%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SABR ha avuto una variazione del -1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.87 e ad un massimo di 1.94.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.87 1.94
Intervallo Annuale
1.69 4.64
Chiusura Precedente
1.91
Apertura
1.92
Bid
1.88
Ask
2.18
Minimo
1.87
Massimo
1.94
Volume
2.610 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.57%
Variazione Mensile
5.62%
Variazione Semestrale
-34.04%
Variazione Annuale
-47.78%
20 settembre, sabato