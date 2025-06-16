Valute / SABR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SABR: Sabre Corporation
1.88 USD 0.03 (1.57%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SABR ha avuto una variazione del -1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.87 e ad un massimo di 1.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Sabre Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SABR News
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- UBS downgrades Corporate Travel Management stock rating to Neutral
- Bernstein upgrades air tech company Sabre, says market overstates industry decline
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Aflac (NYSE:AFL), American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
- Sabre: I'm Losing Hope After Dire Q2 Results (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:SABR)
- Bernstein upgrades Sabre stock rating to Outperform despite profit miss
- Sabre Stock Plunges 36% on Q2 Loss and Revenue Decline
- Sabre Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SABR)
- Sabre Corporation (SABR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.51%
- Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Initial Claims Rise - Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Nasdaq Surges Over 150 Points; ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Estimates - Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Sabre stock hits 52-week low at 1.92 USD
- Sabre Q2 2025 slides: guidance slashed as recovery slows, stock plunges 30%
- Sabre Corpo earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Sabre stock jumps after profit beat despite premium decline
- Australia, Britain sign 50-year AUKUS submarine partnership treaty
- Wyndham Q2 2025 slides: 4% room growth offsets RevPAR decline amid tech investments
- Australia will not commit troops in advance to any conflict, minister says
- Sabre completes $1.1 billion sale of hospitality solutions unit to TPG
- Direct Line confirms board appointments for Aviva acquisition
- SynXis Concierge.AI Supercharges Direct Bookings and Guest Engagement with Generative AI
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.87 1.94
Intervallo Annuale
1.69 4.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.91
- Apertura
- 1.92
- Bid
- 1.88
- Ask
- 2.18
- Minimo
- 1.87
- Massimo
- 1.94
- Volume
- 2.610 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -34.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -47.78%
20 settembre, sabato