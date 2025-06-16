货币 / SABR
SABR: Sabre Corporation
1.87 USD 0.01 (0.54%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SABR汇率已更改0.54%。当日，交易品种以低点1.85和高点1.89进行交易。
关注Sabre Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.85 1.89
年范围
1.69 4.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.86
- 开盘价
- 1.87
- 卖价
- 1.87
- 买价
- 2.17
- 最低价
- 1.85
- 最高价
- 1.89
- 交易量
- 951
- 日变化
- 0.54%
- 月变化
- 5.06%
- 6个月变化
- -34.39%
- 年变化
- -48.06%
