Currencies / SABR
SABR: Sabre Corporation
1.86 USD 0.06 (3.13%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SABR exchange rate has changed by -3.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.83 and at a high of 1.95.
Follow Sabre Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SABR News
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- UBS downgrades Corporate Travel Management stock rating to Neutral
- Bernstein upgrades air tech company Sabre, says market overstates industry decline
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Aflac (NYSE:AFL), American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
- Sabre: I'm Losing Hope After Dire Q2 Results (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:SABR)
- Bernstein upgrades Sabre stock rating to Outperform despite profit miss
- Sabre Stock Plunges 36% on Q2 Loss and Revenue Decline
- Sabre Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SABR)
- Sabre Corporation (SABR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.51%
- Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Initial Claims Rise - Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Nasdaq Surges Over 150 Points; ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Estimates - Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Sabre stock hits 52-week low at 1.92 USD
- Sabre Q2 2025 slides: guidance slashed as recovery slows, stock plunges 30%
- Sabre Corpo earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Sabre stock jumps after profit beat despite premium decline
- Australia, Britain sign 50-year AUKUS submarine partnership treaty
- Wyndham Q2 2025 slides: 4% room growth offsets RevPAR decline amid tech investments
- Australia will not commit troops in advance to any conflict, minister says
- Sabre completes $1.1 billion sale of hospitality solutions unit to TPG
- Direct Line confirms board appointments for Aviva acquisition
- SynXis Concierge.AI Supercharges Direct Bookings and Guest Engagement with Generative AI
Daily Range
1.83 1.95
Year Range
1.69 4.64
- Previous Close
- 1.92
- Open
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.86
- Ask
- 2.16
- Low
- 1.83
- High
- 1.95
- Volume
- 4.019 K
- Daily Change
- -3.13%
- Month Change
- 4.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.74%
- Year Change
- -48.33%
