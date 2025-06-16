통화 / SABR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SABR: Sabre Corporation
1.88 USD 0.03 (1.57%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SABR 환율이 오늘 -1.57%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.87이고 고가는 1.94이었습니다.
Sabre Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SABR News
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- UBS downgrades Corporate Travel Management stock rating to Neutral
- Bernstein upgrades air tech company Sabre, says market overstates industry decline
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Aflac (NYSE:AFL), American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
- Sabre: I'm Losing Hope After Dire Q2 Results (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:SABR)
- Bernstein upgrades Sabre stock rating to Outperform despite profit miss
- Sabre Stock Plunges 36% on Q2 Loss and Revenue Decline
- Sabre Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SABR)
- Sabre Corporation (SABR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.51%
- Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Initial Claims Rise - Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Nasdaq Surges Over 150 Points; ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Estimates - Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Sabre stock hits 52-week low at 1.92 USD
- Sabre Q2 2025 slides: guidance slashed as recovery slows, stock plunges 30%
- Sabre Corpo earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Sabre stock jumps after profit beat despite premium decline
- Australia, Britain sign 50-year AUKUS submarine partnership treaty
- Wyndham Q2 2025 slides: 4% room growth offsets RevPAR decline amid tech investments
- Australia will not commit troops in advance to any conflict, minister says
- Sabre completes $1.1 billion sale of hospitality solutions unit to TPG
- Direct Line confirms board appointments for Aviva acquisition
- SynXis Concierge.AI Supercharges Direct Bookings and Guest Engagement with Generative AI
일일 변동 비율
1.87 1.94
년간 변동
1.69 4.64
- 이전 종가
- 1.91
- 시가
- 1.92
- Bid
- 1.88
- Ask
- 2.18
- 저가
- 1.87
- 고가
- 1.94
- 볼륨
- 2.610 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.57%
- 월 변동
- 5.62%
- 6개월 변동
- -34.04%
- 년간 변동율
- -47.78%
20 9월, 토요일