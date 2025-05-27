Moedas / RVYL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RVYL: Ryvyl Inc
0.28 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RVYL para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.27 e o mais alto foi 0.29.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ryvyl Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RVYL Notícias
- Ryvyl Inc. notifica Nasdaq sobre não conformidade com regras de conselho e auditoria
- Ryvyl Inc. notifies Nasdaq of noncompliance with board and audit rules
- RYVYL appoints CFO Oliva and Jones to board as two directors step down
- Why Dayforce Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- rYojbaba closes $5 million IPO on Nasdaq Capital Market
- Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Fiserv (FI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- S8 Global Fintech Fund takes 10% stake in RYVYL
- S8 Global Fintech Fund acquires 10% stake in RYVYL
- RYVYL closes $6 million public offering of shares and warrants
- Why Is Ryvyl Stock (RVYL) Down 45% Today? - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.98%
- Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Wells Fargo Earnings Top Views - Kairos Pharma (AMEX:KAPA), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- Dow Falls Over 100 Points; JPMorgan Posts Upbeat Earnings - JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- RYVYL prices $6 million public offering at $0.39 per share
- S8 global fintech sells RYVYL Inc (RVYL) shares for $82,740
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Major Buys and Sells Shake Up Markets
- S8 global fintech buys RYVYL (RVYL) shares worth $91k
- S8 global fintech buys RYVYL (RVYL) stock worth $90k
- RYVYL files S-1 registration statement, plans cost cuts and acquisition
- RYVYL appoints Brett Moyer to board as David Montoya steps down
- RYVYL converts senior note to equity, strengthens balance sheet
- RVYL stock touches 52-week low at $0.52 amid market challenges
- RYVYL Receives Extension to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)
Faixa diária
0.27 0.29
Faixa anual
0.25 2.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.28
- Open
- 0.29
- Bid
- 0.28
- Ask
- 0.58
- Low
- 0.27
- High
- 0.29
- Volume
- 531
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -72.55%
- Mudança anual
- -78.79%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh