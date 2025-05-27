통화 / RVYL
RVYL: Ryvyl Inc
0.30 USD 0.02 (7.14%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RVYL 환율이 오늘 7.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.27이고 고가는 0.33이었습니다.
Ryvyl Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
RVYL News
- Ryvyl, 이사회 및 감사 규정 미준수 내역을 Nasdaq에 통보
- Ryvyl Inc. notifies Nasdaq of noncompliance with board and audit rules
- RYVYL appoints CFO Oliva and Jones to board as two directors step down
- Why Dayforce Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- rYojbaba closes $5 million IPO on Nasdaq Capital Market
- Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Fiserv (FI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- S8 Global Fintech Fund takes 10% stake in RYVYL
- S8 Global Fintech Fund acquires 10% stake in RYVYL
- RYVYL closes $6 million public offering of shares and warrants
- Why Is Ryvyl Stock (RVYL) Down 45% Today? - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.98%
- Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Wells Fargo Earnings Top Views - Kairos Pharma (AMEX:KAPA), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- Dow Falls Over 100 Points; JPMorgan Posts Upbeat Earnings - JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- RYVYL prices $6 million public offering at $0.39 per share
- S8 global fintech sells RYVYL Inc (RVYL) shares for $82,740
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Major Buys and Sells Shake Up Markets
- S8 global fintech buys RYVYL (RVYL) shares worth $91k
- S8 global fintech buys RYVYL (RVYL) stock worth $90k
- RYVYL files S-1 registration statement, plans cost cuts and acquisition
- RYVYL appoints Brett Moyer to board as David Montoya steps down
- RYVYL converts senior note to equity, strengthens balance sheet
- RVYL stock touches 52-week low at $0.52 amid market challenges
- RYVYL Receives Extension to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)
일일 변동 비율
0.27 0.33
년간 변동
0.25 2.35
- 이전 종가
- 0.28
- 시가
- 0.28
- Bid
- 0.30
- Ask
- 0.60
- 저가
- 0.27
- 고가
- 0.33
- 볼륨
- 2.618 K
- 일일 변동
- 7.14%
- 월 변동
- 0.00%
- 6개월 변동
- -70.59%
- 년간 변동율
- -77.27%
20 9월, 토요일